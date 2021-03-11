Mother's security plea for gangster son Jaggu Bhagwanpuria rejected

Chandigarh, June 6
The Punjab and Haryana High Court today dismissed a petition on jurisdiction grounds filed by Jaggu Bhagwanpuria’s mother for providing her son a bulletproof jacket after claiming the hatching of a conspiracy by the investigating agency at the behest of “rival gangster” to kill him in a fake encounter.
Justice Manjari Nehru Kaul asserted admittedly the petitioner’s son was presently lodged at Tihar Jail in New Delhi. “Hence, this court would refrain from passing any directions as prayed for, since the petitioner’s son is lodged in a jail beyond this court’s jurisdiction”.
Senior advocate RS Rai, assisted by state counsel Gaurav Garg Dhuriwala, Luvinder Sofat, and Pratham Sethi, at the outset raised an objection on the petition’s maintainability on the ground of the court’s territorial jurisdiction.
