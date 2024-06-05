 Move to AAP futile as Gurpreet Singh GP loses to Congress’s Amar Singh : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Move to AAP futile as Gurpreet Singh GP loses to Congress’s Amar Singh

Move to AAP futile as Gurpreet Singh GP loses to Congress’s Amar Singh

Move to AAP futile as Gurpreet Singh GP loses to Congress’s Amar Singh

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Surinder Bhardwaj

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 4

Congress candidate Dr Amar Singh won from Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha seat by defeating his nearest rival, AAP candidate Gurpreet Singh GP by 34,202 votes. Amar Singh got 3,32,591 votes, Gurpreet Singh GP got 2,98,389, while BJP’s Geja Ram Balmiki got 1,27,521 and SAD’s Bikram Singh Khalsa got 1,26,730. The Congress candidate won in five Assembly constituencies, whereas AAP won in four Assembly constituencies. Amar Singh got a massive lead of 18,471 votes from his home Assembly constituency Raikot and of 14,381 votes from Sahnewal Assembly segment, whereas AAP got a slender lead of 5,124 in Khanna and 4,365 in Fatehgarh Sahib Assembly constituencies.

In Payal, Congress got 34,447 votes, AAP 33,409, BJP 5,776, SAD 18,574. So, Congress won in Payal by 1,038 votes.

In Raikot Assembly constituency, Amar Singh got 45,021, Gurpreet Singh GP got 26,550, Geja Ram 3,929 and Bikramjit Singh Khalsa 11,201. Congress won here by 18,471 votes.

In Bassi Pathana, Congress got 29,625, AAP 30,183, BJP got 7,524 and SAD got 10,101. So, AAP won in Bassi Pathana constituency by 558 votes.

In Khanna Assembly Constituency Amar Singh got 30,581, Gurpreet Singh GP got 35,705, Geja Ram got 19,688, Bikramjit Singh Khalsa got 12,335. So, AAP won in Khanna constituency by 5124 votes.

In Sahnewal, Congress got 55,541, AAP got 31,287, BJP got 41,161, while SAD got 19,637. AAP won in Sahnewal constituency by 14,381 votes.

In Amloh Assembly constituency Amar Singh got 31,215, Gurpreet GP got 29,427, Geja Ram got 18,434 and Bikramjit Singh Khalsa got 13,883. So, Congress won in Amloh by 1,788 votes.

In Fatehgarh Sahib Assembly constituency Amar Singh got 34,275, Gurpreet Singh GP got 38,640, Geja Ram got 14,280, while Bikramjit Singh Khalsa got 7,416. So, AAP won in Fatehgarh Sahib by 4,365 votes.

In Amargarh Assembly segment, Congress got 33,977, AAP got 36,922, BJP got 8,378 and SAD got 15,695. So, AAP won here by 2,945 votes.

In Samrala, Amar Singh got 37,641, Gurpreet Singh GP got 35,316, Geja Ram got 7,970 and Bikramjit Singh Khalsa got 17,619. So, Congress won in Samrala Assembly segment by 2,325 votes.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Fatehgarh Sahib #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Haryana Lok Sabha election results 2024: Congress gains 5 seats, BJP down from 10 to 5 seats

2
Delhi

Lok Sabha election results 2024: BJP wins all 7 seats in Delhi

3
Lok Sabha Elections

Lok Sabha election results 2024 : People of India do not want PM Modi, Amit Shah to run country, says Rahul Gandhi

4
India

PM Modi, his ministers lead, Smriti Irani only exception

5
Himachal

Assembly bypolls: Congress wins 4 of 6 seats in Himachal Pradesh, MLA strength reaches 38

6
India

Lok Sabha election results 2024: People have placed faith in NDA for 3rd consecutive time, a historic feat, says PM Modi

7
Lok Sabha Elections

Lok Sabha election 2024 results: With BJP falling short of majority, JD-U’s Nitish Kumar and TDP’s Naidu to play kingmakers

8
Punjab

Lok Sabha election results: ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh wins from Khadoor Sahib seat by 1.97 lakh votes

9
Business

Rs 26 lakh crore investor wealth erased after Sensex tanks 3,690 points

10
India

Two kingmakers: Naidu pledges support to NDA, Nitish keeps cards close to chest

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

INDIA blooms, lotus wilts

INDIA blooms, lotus wilts

Two kingmakers: Naidu pledges support to NDA, Nitish keeps cards close to chest

Two kingmakers: Naidu pledges support to NDA, Nitish keeps cards close to chest

TDP wins big in Andhra, Naidu to be CM again

TDP wins big in Andhra, Naidu to be CM again

In Odisha, BJP ends Patnaik’s 24-year stint

In Odisha, BJP ends Patnaik’s 24-year stint

Punjab hands 7 to Congress, 2 to radicals

Punjab hands 7 to Congress, 2 to radicals

Amritpal, Sarabjeet come up trumps | AAP wins three constitu...


Cities

View All

INDIA VOTES 2024: Election results keep residents, political enthusiasts on toes in Amritsar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Election results keep residents, political enthusiasts on toes in Amritsar

Urban, rural vote divide evident in BJP’s performance in Lok Sabha polls

Hat-trick for Congress's Gurjeet Singh Aujla, celebrates victory with family

Hat-trick for Gurjeet Singh Aujla as yet another high-profile BJP nominee rejected

Anti-farmer wave, no tie-up with SAD led to BJP's debacle in 4 rural segments

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Manish Tewari pulls off victory in close contest

Chandigarh: Manish Tewari pulls off victory in close contest

Will take Sanjay Tandon along to make city more beautiful: Manish Tewari

Tewari wins his maiden election in Chandigarh

Sanjay Tandon thanks Chandigarh electorate

Supporters celebrate at Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh

BJP routs INDIA bloc in Capital

BJP routs INDIA bloc in Capital

Naidu, Nitish to make right decision at right time: AAP

2 women to represent Delhi in 18th LS

Sweet revenge for BJP’s Praveen Khandelwal in Chandni Chowk

Lack of bonhomie between AAP, Congress workers behind rout

Jalandhar gears up for the big day

Jalandhar gears up for the big day

Congress, AAP, BJP locked in close contest, SAD faces uphill task

3-tier security at Kapurthala counting centres: DC

Security personnel take out flag march in Phagwara

Blood Donors’ Council launches booklet to honour philanthropist

Amid Opposition’s apprehensions, all set for counting of votes today

Amid Opposition’s apprehensions, all set for counting of votes today

Party leaders, supporters gear up for celebrations

On pretext of drinking water, snatcher targets elderly woman

Residents of four villages to step up agitation against biogas plants

Man looted by six miscreants, one caught by people

Dr Balbir Singh gives last-minute scare to Dharamvira Gandhi in contest

Dr Balbir Singh gives last-minute scare to Dharamvira Gandhi in contest

People’s doctor read Patiala’s pulse

Railway Safety officer visits accident site