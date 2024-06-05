Move to AAP futile as Gurpreet Singh GP loses to Congress’s Amar Singh

Surinder Bhardwaj

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 4

Congress candidate Dr Amar Singh won from Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha seat by defeating his nearest rival, AAP candidate Gurpreet Singh GP by 34,202 votes. Amar Singh got 3,32,591 votes, Gurpreet Singh GP got 2,98,389, while BJP’s Geja Ram Balmiki got 1,27,521 and SAD’s Bikram Singh Khalsa got 1,26,730. The Congress candidate won in five Assembly constituencies, whereas AAP won in four Assembly constituencies. Amar Singh got a massive lead of 18,471 votes from his home Assembly constituency Raikot and of 14,381 votes from Sahnewal Assembly segment, whereas AAP got a slender lead of 5,124 in Khanna and 4,365 in Fatehgarh Sahib Assembly constituencies.

In Payal, Congress got 34,447 votes, AAP 33,409, BJP 5,776, SAD 18,574. So, Congress won in Payal by 1,038 votes.

In Raikot Assembly constituency, Amar Singh got 45,021, Gurpreet Singh GP got 26,550, Geja Ram 3,929 and Bikramjit Singh Khalsa 11,201. Congress won here by 18,471 votes.

In Bassi Pathana, Congress got 29,625, AAP 30,183, BJP got 7,524 and SAD got 10,101. So, AAP won in Bassi Pathana constituency by 558 votes.

In Khanna Assembly Constituency Amar Singh got 30,581, Gurpreet Singh GP got 35,705, Geja Ram got 19,688, Bikramjit Singh Khalsa got 12,335. So, AAP won in Khanna constituency by 5124 votes.

In Sahnewal, Congress got 55,541, AAP got 31,287, BJP got 41,161, while SAD got 19,637. AAP won in Sahnewal constituency by 14,381 votes.

In Amloh Assembly constituency Amar Singh got 31,215, Gurpreet GP got 29,427, Geja Ram got 18,434 and Bikramjit Singh Khalsa got 13,883. So, Congress won in Amloh by 1,788 votes.

In Fatehgarh Sahib Assembly constituency Amar Singh got 34,275, Gurpreet Singh GP got 38,640, Geja Ram got 14,280, while Bikramjit Singh Khalsa got 7,416. So, AAP won in Fatehgarh Sahib by 4,365 votes.

In Amargarh Assembly segment, Congress got 33,977, AAP got 36,922, BJP got 8,378 and SAD got 15,695. So, AAP won here by 2,945 votes.

In Samrala, Amar Singh got 37,641, Gurpreet Singh GP got 35,316, Geja Ram got 7,970 and Bikramjit Singh Khalsa got 17,619. So, Congress won in Samrala Assembly segment by 2,325 votes.

