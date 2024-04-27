Moving away from PUSA-44 helped Punjab save Rs 477crore: CM

Chandigarh, April 26
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today thanked farmers for not sowing PUSA-44 variety, which is water guzzling and produces more stubble, last season.
In a video message, the CM Bhagwant Mann said he was working hard to save farming and make it a profitable business again. He added that the AAP government ensured that farmers get electricity during the daytime.
Mann said in 2023, he had requested the farming community not to sow PUSA-44, which takes 150+ days to mature. After his request, the area under PUSA-44 decreased by 50 per cent.
Instead of PUSA-44, farmers opted for PR-126, PR-127, PR-128, PR-129 and PR-130 varities, which only takes 90 days to mature.
Due to lesser area under PUSA-44, electricity worth Rs 477 crore and 5 billion cubic metres (BCM) of groundwater had been saved, said the CM, adding that the AAP government would never take any decision that could harm the interests of Punjabis.
Mann urged farmers to sow PR-126 to PR-130 and basmati varities. He said basmati could fetch better price than the MSP.
