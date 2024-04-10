AAP MP Sanjeev Arora lists achievements

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 9

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora will speed up the upgrade and renovation work in the three civil hospitals in Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Sangrur, using his MPLAD funds.

The MP said his focus would be on improving public healthcare infrastructure and ensuring creation of new road, rail and air connectivity of Ludhiana with other industrial hubs.

When asked about the arrest of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and the silence of Punjab RS MPs on the issue, Arora said he had replied in a social media post in support of Kejriwal.

