MP: FCI in ‘no mood’ to accept millers’ demand

Fatehgarh Sahib, October 19

Amar Singh, MP, Fatehgarh Sahib, and former chairman of the FCI, along with former MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra and District Congress Committee president Gurpreet Singh GP, today visited grain markets of Sirhind, Bassi Pathana and Peerjain to take stock of the procurement process. He also interacted with farmers, commission agents and rice millers. He also met the Deputy Commissioner, Parneet Shergill, and brought to her notice the problem of delay in lifting of procured paddy. The DC assured him that within two days, the lifting process would start.

Later addressing mediapersons, Amar Singh told the millers that the Punjab Government would never take up the issue of rice millers related to fortified rice kernel with the Union Government as it was paying Rs 72 per kg for the same to the state government. But the latter was paying just Rs 51 per kg to rice millers and no one knew where the rest of the money was going.

Besides, the nutritional value of the fortified rice kernel was not meeting the quality standards. He further said the Union Government had the right to question why the nutrition value of the fortified rice kernel was not up to the mark despite the high rate of Rs 72 per kg.

He claimed that he had already broached the issue with the FCI officials, but they seem to be in no mood to concede this ‘unreasonable demand’ related to the quality and lifting of fortified rice kernel of rice millers. He added that the FCI required 2,800 rice mills in the state to mill the paddy, whereas there were 5,000 and 2,800 had agreed to lift the paddy for milling.

The MP said he was ready to take up the issue with the Union Food Secretary if the millers give him a representation.

