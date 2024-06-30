MP for opening of land route to Central Asia

New Delhi, June 29
Speaking at the BRICS conference on food security and sustainable agricultural development in Moscow, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from Punjab, has advocated the need of opening up of land routes between India and Central Asian countries to augment agricultural trade.
Sahney in a statement issued after the conference said it was imperative to open the land route for harnessing the trade opportunities between India, Afghanistan and countries like Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan.
The land route through the integrated check post at Attari-Wagah land crossing between India and Pakistan has been closed for the past few years.
Sahney said farmers are not getting fair value of their produce and the benefits of farm-to-fork are not reaching farmers. He advocated the need for co-operatives and farmer producer organisations (FPOs) in various BRICS countries.
