MP for opening of land route to Central Asia

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 29

Speaking at the BRICS conference on food security and sustainable agricultural development in Moscow, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from Punjab, has advocated the need of opening up of land routes between India and Central Asian countries to augment agricultural trade.

Sahney in a statement issued after the conference said it was imperative to open the land route for harnessing the trade opportunities between India, Afghanistan and countries like Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan.

The land route through the integrated check post at Attari-Wagah land crossing between India and Pakistan has been closed for the past few years.

Sahney said farmers are not getting fair value of their produce and the benefits of farm-to-fork are not reaching farmers. He advocated the need for co-operatives and farmer producer organisations (FPOs) in various BRICS countries.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rajya Sabha #Vikramjit Singh Sahney