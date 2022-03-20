Manish Tewari urges CM Mann to consult Advocate General on BBMB issue

Chandigarh, March 20
Former union minister and incumbent Lok Sabha MP, Manish Tewari, has adviced Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to consult Advocate General, to explore judicial ways to reinstate Punjab’s permanent representation in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).
The Government of India had changed norms for selecting the full-time chairman and two members of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).
As per the conventional practice, two posts of full time members (irrigation and power) have always been filled by candidates of Punjab and Haryana. The members were generally nominated by respective state governments.
Union power ministry in its notification dated February 23, amended the selection criterion and the post remains vacant, allowing anyone to apply.
MP Manish Tewari has now asked CM Mann to explore the possibility of filing a lawsuit, challenging BBMB Amendment Rules 2022. “Request Chief Minister Punjab @BhagwantMann to consult with his Advocate General to explore the possibility of filing an original Suit under Article 131 of COI challenging BBMB ( Amendment) Rules 2022 as they discriminate against Punjab. As an MP from Punjab will file objections”, Manish Tewari tweeted.
Mann had also criticised the move and accused BJP-led Modi government of robbing the rights of Punjab. He insisted that union government should resist taking arbitrary decisions on BBMB rules.
