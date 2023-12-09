MP Sahney seeks release of Sikh prisoners

IANS

New Delhi, December 8

Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Friday raised the issue of release of Sikh prisoners undergoing imprisonment in cases related to militancy, saying many of them were facing physical and mental health illnesses.

The AAP MP said this issue “was complex and rooted in historical, political and legal considerations. These individuals who were arrested and imprisoned were involved in incidents related to militancy in Punjab. The prolonged incarceration of Sikh prisoners has raised concerns”. “Justice delayed is justice denied,” Sahney said. “We have witnessed the release of convicts of Bilkis Bano case after completing 15 years in jail and also assassins of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi after completion of 30 years in prison,” he said.

He drew the attention of the House that some of the prisoners who were granted remission like Gurdeep Singh Khera and Devinder Pal Bhullar and whose death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment like Balwant Singh Rajoana have not yet been released.

