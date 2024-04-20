MP Balbir Singh Seechewal meets AAP leaders in Delhi

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 19

Two days since Aam Aadmi Party MP Balbir Seechewal had addressed the media in Jalandhar and said he would not seek vote for any political party or participate in any rally, he was called to the national capital where he held meetings with AAP leaders.

Seechewal first met Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh at the party office. He then went to the residence of AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. There he met his wife Sunita Kejriwal and AAP Punjab in-charge Jarnail Singh. The MP also called on AAP national general secretary Sandeep Pathak later in the evening.

After the meetings, Seechewal’s aides maintained that all party leaders supported him for environment projects which he had been carrying forward and that there was no pressure on him for participating in political rallies. Seechewal has been telling electorates to support any party which has listed environment-related works in the poll manifesto.

Seechewal had not met Sunita earlier last week when all Punjab MPs had been called for a meeting with her.

MP Ashok Mittal, Sanjeev Arora and Vikramjit Sawhney had met her with their wives but other two MPs Seechewal and cricketer Harbhajan Singh Bhajji had not turned up. Seechewal and Bhajji have still not changed their DPs showing Arvind Kejriwal behind bars as per the party instructions.

