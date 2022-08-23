MP seeks 'Data Centre Economic Zone' for state

New Delhi, August 22
Rajya Sabha member from Punjab Vikramjit Singh Sahney met Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw here seeking allocation of the ministry’s proposed ‘Data Centre Economic Zone’ to Punjab.
He asked the Centre to consider the proposal of the state government for setting up semiconductor wafer fabrication facilities at Rajpura, under the India Semiconductor Mission.
The state government has already confirmed the availability of 250-acres of land for this purpose, he added. He also requested the central government to support rural entrepreneurship.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia nabs IS bomber plotting suicide attack on Indian leader
Native of Central Asia, was trained in Turkey | Wanted to av...
Deep nexus: Locals blame collapse of railway, NH bridges on illegal mining in Nurpur
Monsoon mayhem: HP suffers Rs 1,337 cr loss