MP seeks 'Data Centre Economic Zone' for state

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 22

Rajya Sabha member from Punjab Vikramjit Singh Sahney met Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw here seeking allocation of the ministry’s proposed ‘Data Centre Economic Zone’ to Punjab.

He asked the Centre to consider the proposal of the state government for setting up semiconductor wafer fabrication facilities at Rajpura, under the India Semiconductor Mission.

The state government has already confirmed the availability of 250-acres of land for this purpose, he added. He also requested the central government to support rural entrepreneurship.

