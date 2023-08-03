MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney to speak at Parliament of World's Religions in Chicago

New Delhi, August 2
Vikramjit Singh Sahney, a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, has been invited to speak at the Parliament of World’s Religions in Chicago.
Sahney has been invited as a speaker for the session “Exodus of Afghani Sikhs and other minorities” on August 16.
