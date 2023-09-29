MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney to sponsor 15 pupils’ education

Chandigarh, September 28
Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney adopted 15 students from the state to sponsor their education under Shaheed Bhagat Singh Scholarship Scheme.
He said the initiative was to promote education and to foster the young talent of the state.
