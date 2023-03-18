MP to take up students' issue with EAM

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 17

Terming the decision of the Canadian government to deport 700 students, who went to study there, as unfortunate, Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Vikramjit Singh Sahney today said he would take up the matter with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar tomorrow when a parliamentary committee of the MEA meets in New Delhi.

Sahney said, “I have already spoken to the Indian High Commission in Ottawa. I have asked them to investigate the matter and find out who issued fake papers to the students.”

Sahney also said the Union Government should request the Canadian government not to deport the students. He said students should be adjusted at universities in Canada.