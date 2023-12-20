MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney demands MSP for all crops

New Delhi, December 19
Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney raised the issues on supplementary demand for grants and demanded minimum support price (MSP) guarantee on all crops and allocation of budget on stubble residue.
Sahney said the net additional cash outgo would be Rs 58,378 crore and it would add to the already high fiscal deficit of 5.9 per cent of the GDP against the mandated limit of 3 per cent by the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act.
The MP demanded the representation of Punjab in the MSP and Commission for Agriculture Cost and Prices Committee and said it should be actually given for crops other than wheat and rice as notified. Sahney said, “The MSP on corn is Rs 2,090 but actually it is being sold between Rs 700-1,000 per tonne.”
The member, on the issue of air pollution, said suitable budgetary provisions should be made. The MP said the country’s per capita income was lower than that of neighbouring countries of Bangladesh, the Maldives and Bhutan and 10 per cent of the population hold 72 per cent of India’s wealth.
Sahney expressed concern over the cut of 30 per cent on fertiliser subsidy in the last quarter and demanded that it should be reviewed in January to ensure its optimum availability to farmers.
