Punjab MPs Manish Tewari, Simranjit Singh Mann question Central Govt on China, Manipur

New Delhi, August 8
While speaking during the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha today, Congress MP Manish Tewari said, “The government is judged on national security, economic growth, communal peace, freedom of institutions and foreign policy. The Modi-led government has failed on all five fronts.” He said, “In April 2020, the Chinese crossed the LAC at multiple locations. How come our intelligence agencies didn’t knew about it?”
Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann said, “Atrocities against the minorities should be stopped. We are pained by seeing what is happening in Manipur.”
Tribune Shorts
