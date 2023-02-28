Mukhija elected Jalalabad civic body president

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, February 27

A Congress turncoat Natalia Mukhija was unanimously elected the president of the Municipal Council (MC), Jalalabad, today. Rachhpal Singh Dholla Rajput and Sapna Paruthi were elected as senior vice- president and vice-president, respectively.

The election for the post of president was necessitated following the removal of Vikas Deep Chaudhary on allegation of misutilising the civic body funds recently.

Jalalabad AAP MLA Jagdeep Goldy Kamboj, who was also present at the meeting, claimed that the election was held unanimously and peacefully.