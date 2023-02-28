Mukhija elected Jalalabad civic body president

Fazilka, February 27
A Congress turncoat Natalia Mukhija was unanimously elected the president of the Municipal Council (MC), Jalalabad, today. Rachhpal Singh Dholla Rajput and Sapna Paruthi were elected as senior vice- president and vice-president, respectively.
The election for the post of president was necessitated following the removal of Vikas Deep Chaudhary on allegation of misutilising the civic body funds recently.
Jalalabad AAP MLA Jagdeep Goldy Kamboj, who was also present at the meeting, claimed that the election was held unanimously and peacefully.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama
2 security forces personnel are also injured in the gun batt...
Trinamool Congress’s Twitter account ‘compromised’, says Derek O’Brien
Says the party is in touch with Twitter to address the issue
New Zealand becomes 4th team in Test history to win after being forced to follow-on
Edges England by one run in thriller