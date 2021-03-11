Muktsar: Ex-servicemen allege ill-treatment, protest

Tribune News Service

Muktsar: Some ex-servicemen on Wednesday began an indefinite protest by blocking Malout-Bathinda Road and sought action against then SHO who allegedly used foul language with their colleague. The protesters said then Gidderbaha SHO Maninder Singh had abused Avtar Singh in February. DSP Narinder Singh tried to convince the protesters, but said action would be taken against them for blocking the road.