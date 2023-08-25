Muktsar farmers provide dry fodder in flood-hit Patti

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, August 24

A group of farmers from the Midda village in Lambi constituency here have once again risen to the occasion by providing dry fodder to the flood-affected farmers in the Patti area of Tarn Taran. These farmers had also travelled to the Mandala Channa village in Jalandhar last month to plug a breach along the Sutlej embankment.

Manjit Singh, a retired Army havildar, who is also an amputee, said: “We are distributing four tractor-trailers of dry fodder in Patti.”

