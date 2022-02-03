Muktsar: FM Manpreet Badal's cousins, former MLA rejoin SAD

Muktsar, February 2
Ex-MLA Bhai Harnirpal Singh ‘Kuku’, his son and Congress’ Kotkapura segment incharge Bhai Rahul Singh Sidhu and Finance Minister Manpreet Badal’s cousins — PCC general secretary Jagjit Singh Honey Fattanwala and Faridkot Sugar Mill ex-chairman Manjit Singh Fattanwala — rejoined the SAD on Wednesday.
SAD chief Sukhbir Badal said the party would get a major boost in Muktsar, Faridkot and neighbouring districts. Both the families had left the SAD in 2010 and 2012, respectively. Bhai Rahul and Fattanwala both were denied the party ticket, after which they quit the Congress. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Self-reliance imperative: Modi says Budget lays out amenities for poor
‘Digital rupee to open new opportunities in fintech sector’
Chinese army officer who was injured in Galwan Valley clash with India carries torch in Winter Olympics
According to Global Times, Qi Fabio, a PLA regimental comman...
China suffered higher losses than reported: Australian newspaper on Galwan Valley clash
The Klaxon cites findings by unnamed researchers and mainlan...
Indian-American body urges Biden to reject appointment of Masood Khan as Pakistan envoy to US
FIIDS is a US-based institute for US-India policy studies an...
Two Indias created for rich & poor, Rahul Gandhi slams 'pro-corporate' policies
Blames demonetisation and GST for weakening of informal and ...