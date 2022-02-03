Muktsar: FM Manpreet Badal's cousins, former MLA rejoin SAD

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, February 2

Ex-MLA Bhai Harnirpal Singh ‘Kuku’, his son and Congress’ Kotkapura segment incharge Bhai Rahul Singh Sidhu and Finance Minister Manpreet Badal’s cousins — PCC general secretary Jagjit Singh Honey Fattanwala and Faridkot Sugar Mill ex-chairman Manjit Singh Fattanwala — rejoined the SAD on Wednesday.

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal said the party would get a major boost in Muktsar, Faridkot and neighbouring districts. Both the families had left the SAD in 2010 and 2012, respectively. Bhai Rahul and Fattanwala both were denied the party ticket, after which they quit the Congress. —

