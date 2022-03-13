Muktsar gets ruling party MLA after 2 decades

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, March 12

For the first time in the past two decades, the Muktsar constituency has got an MLA of a ruling party. The constituency had maintained a record for over four decades of not re-electing an MLA in a row.

Muktsar is the home turf of former Chief Minister Harcharan Singh Brar’s family from where his daughter-in-law and former MLA Karan Kaur Brar was in the fray this time. However, she lost her security deposit in the “AAP tsunami”. She got 14,290 votes. The family has however won this seat seven times in the past. Harcharan Brar won from Muktsar in 1957, 1962 and 1992; his son Kanwarjit Singh Sonny Brar won in 1977 and 2007; Harcharan Brar’s wife Gurbinder Kaur Brar won in 1985 and Karan Kaur Brar in 2012.

The Shiromani Akali Dal had this time fielded its sitting MLA-cum-district president Kanwarjit Singh Rozy Barkandi, who got 42,127 votes, fewer than the votes polled to him in 2017.

On the other hand, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar, who got the third position in the 2017 elections, created a record by winning the seat by a margin of 34,194 votes. He got 76,321 votes.