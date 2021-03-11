Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, May 13

Five years after Manjit Kaur from Muktsar got selected in the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), her daughter Khushroop Kaur Sandhu has also made a mark by getting enlisted as an officer in the force.

Gursahib Singh, Khushroop’s maternal uncle, said it was a double delight for the family. “Manjit and Khushroop are the first mother-daughter duo from Punjab who have got an opportunity to serve in the Air Force of any other country. They have set an example for others.”

He said after completing Class XII, Khushroop cleared the RAAF test. She has chosen the cybercrime wing after finishing her training. “People should not consider girls any lesser than boys. We have never stopped the women of our family from doing anything,” said Paramjit Kaur, Khushroop’s grandmother.

Manjit is working as an aircraftwoman in the medical wing of the RAAF at the Darwin air base. Roop Singh Sandhu, her husband, is also an Australian Government employee. The couple had gone to Australia on the study visa in 2009. After getting the Australian PR in 2013, they took along their two daughters too.

