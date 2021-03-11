Muktsar jail warden booked

Muktsar: The police have booked a warden of Muktsar district jail for allegedly transferring Rs 10,000 of “gangster” Rakesh Kumar in his own bank account. Manjit Singh, Assistant Jail Superintendent, Muktsar district jail, has lodged a complaint against jail warden Kulwinder Singh in this regard. TNS
Father-son duo found dead
Ropar: A father-son duo was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Jhallian Kalan village on Saturday. A liquor bottle was found near bodies of the deceased (Beant Singh and his son Jaspal Singh). SHO Rupinder Singh said, “The bodies were found lying in a room.” TNS
Five peddlers nabbed
Abohar: The police have arrested five peddlers on Sunday. Jaswant, Hardeep and Veer of Fatehpur were held with 300-gm heroin. Cops seized 100-gm heroin from Jayant Godara. A total of 254 pills were confiscated from Shyam of Srikaranpur and 7 kg poppy husk was seized from Jaswinder.
