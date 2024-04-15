Muktsar: AAP candidate from Bathinda Gurmeet Singh Khudian cancels events

Agriculture Minister and AAP candidate from Bathinda Gurmeet Singh Khudian today cancelled all of his programmes as his nephew Ranvir Singh (40), younger brother of Randhir Singh Dhira Khudian, passed away due to some illness. Tns
Couple held for duping woman
Sangrur: The Sangrur police have booked a husband-wife duo for allegedly cheating a Sangrur-based woman of Rs 21 lakh on the pretext of sending her to the UK on a work visa. SHO Kulwinder Singh said the FIR had been registered against the couple under Sections 420, 406 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professional. Tns
1 held, stolen car recovered
Muktsar: The district police claimed to have recovered a stolen car and eight motorcycles with the arrest of a thief. The accused has been identified as Deepak Kumar of Sarabha Nagar in Malout town.
