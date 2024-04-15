Muktsar: AAP candidate from Bathinda Gurmeet Singh Khudian cancels events

Tribune News Service

Agriculture Minister and AAP candidate from Bathinda Gurmeet Singh Khudian today cancelled all of his programmes as his nephew Ranvir Singh (40), younger brother of Randhir Singh Dhira Khudian, passed away due to some illness. Tns

Couple held for duping woman

Sangrur: The Sangrur police have booked a husband-wife duo for allegedly cheating a Sangrur-based woman of Rs 21 lakh on the pretext of sending her to the UK on a work visa. SHO Kulwinder Singh said the FIR had been registered against the couple under Sections 420, 406 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professional. Tns

1 held, stolen car recovered

Muktsar: The district police claimed to have recovered a stolen car and eight motorcycles with the arrest of a thief. The accused has been identified as Deepak Kumar of Sarabha Nagar in Malout town.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Agriculture #Gurmeet Singh Khudian #Muktsar #Sangrur