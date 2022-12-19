Muktsar kidnapping: Key accused arrested from Lucknow airport

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, December 18

The police today arrested the main accused for killing a 20-year-old youth of Kotbhai village here for ransom from the international airport in Lucknow, Uttar Pardesh.

Production today Navjot Singh had fled to Dubai on December 3 and was expected to return on December30. He, however, returned early. He was nabbed at Lucknow airport. Our team is there and will bring him to Muktsar tomorrow morning. — Opinderjit Singh Ghuman, Muktsar SSP

The police said accused Navjot Singh of Dullapur Kheri village in Rajasthan fled to Dubai on December 3 and was expected to return on December 30.

“Navjot, however, advanced his ticket and returned via Lucknow airport. We had issued a lookout circular for him at all airports. Finally, he was nabbed at Lucknow airport. Our team is there and will bring him to Muktsar tomorrow morning. It will come out during the investigation that why did he advance his return from Dubai,” said Opinderjit Singh Ghuman, SSP, Muktsar.

Earlier, the police had arrested five accused in this case, which included Navjot’s wife Ramandeep Kaur, her relative Gursewak Singh, who is son of a former Akali sarpanch of Sham Khera village in Lambi, Malkit Singh of Alike Jhuggian village in Ferozepur, Mandeep Singh of Chak Ram Singhwala village in Bathinda, and Jagmeet Singh of Malkana village in Bathinda.

Sources said the former sarpanch’s family had even finalised a deal to sell the land, where the boy was buried in the cotton fields.

The police said they had kidnapped Harman Deep Singh on November 25 from his village and were demanding Rs 30 lakh ransom from his family. The mutilated body was dug up yesterday.

IGP PK Yadav yesterday said they had killed the boy just for money. “Navjot used to stay at his maternal uncle’s residence at Kotbhai village and was known to Harman Deep. He, along with others, killed Harman because he got worried that if the boy was released after getting the ransom money, he would reveal his identity,” said the IGP.

Now, the arrest of five more persons is to be made, which included a 14-year-old girl, who was used by her father to write the threatening letters to Harman’s family.

Meanwhile, the police have also started an investigation in another murder case of Guri Sanghar village here. “The accused have admitted that they had killed another man in April this year after kidnapping him, but we are yet to recover his body,” said the police.

