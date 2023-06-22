Muktsar: Labourer electrocuted, 2 hurt

Muktsar: A labourer lost his life and two others suffered multiple burn injuries when they came into contact with high voltage electricity wires at Giljewala village while travelling on a tractor-trailer on Wednesday. The deceased, Jagjit Singh, along with Sukhamndar Singh and Malkit Singh was taken to the civil hospital at Gidderbaha. TNS
500-gm narcotics seized
Chandigarh: The BSF seized 500 grams of narcotics near the International Border in Ferozepur Sector on Wednesday morning. During patrol, BSF troops observed suspicious footmarks near Gandu Kilcha village, a BSF officer said. A search was conducted and the troops found 14 small packets, suspected to be heroin, from a ‘bumbi’ ahead of the border fence, he added. TNS
No policy paralysis: Shekhawat
Bathinda: Addressing a rally at Talwandi Sabo, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said in the past nine years, India had seen a change with the government no longer having “policy paralysis”. He said India had written the story of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. TNS
ASI held for taking bribe
Chandigarh: The Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday nabbed Assistant Sub-Inspector Arun Kumar, posted at Meharban Police Station (Ludhiana) for accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000 from a labourer. A spokesperson of the VB said the ASI had been arrested on the complaint of labourer Kirpa Shankar of Punjabi Bag, Ludhiana. TNS
PRTC to hire 202 buses
Patiala: The Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) will hire over 202 buses, including 116 big and 86 minibuses, under the kilometre scheme in the state. Additional Managing Director Charanjot Singh Walia, said, “We will only replace those buses, contracts of which have expired in 2017 and afterwards.” TNS
7 debarred from selling fertiliser
Chandigarh: Tightening the noose around unscrupulous seed, fertiliser and pesticide dealers, the Punjab Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department has debarred seven dealers in Gurdaspur district from selling fertiliser. They have violated the Insecticides Act, 1968, and the Fertiliser Control Order 1985.
Tribune Shorts
