Muktsar: Labourer electrocuted, 2 hurt

Tribune News Service

Muktsar: A labourer lost his life and two others suffered multiple burn injuries when they came into contact with high voltage electricity wires at Giljewala village while travelling on a tractor-trailer on Wednesday. The deceased, Jagjit Singh, along with Sukhamndar Singh and Malkit Singh was taken to the civil hospital at Gidderbaha. TNS

500-gm narcotics seized

Chandigarh: The BSF seized 500 grams of narcotics near the International Border in Ferozepur Sector on Wednesday morning. During patrol, BSF troops observed suspicious footmarks near Gandu Kilcha village, a BSF officer said. A search was conducted and the troops found 14 small packets, suspected to be heroin, from a ‘bumbi’ ahead of the border fence, he added. TNS

No policy paralysis: Shekhawat

Bathinda: Addressing a rally at Talwandi Sabo, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said in the past nine years, India had seen a change with the government no longer having “policy paralysis”. He said India had written the story of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. TNS

ASI held for taking bribe

Chandigarh: The Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday nabbed Assistant Sub-Inspector Arun Kumar, posted at Meharban Police Station (Ludhiana) for accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000 from a labourer. A spokesperson of the VB said the ASI had been arrested on the complaint of labourer Kirpa Shankar of Punjabi Bag, Ludhiana. TNS

PRTC to hire 202 buses

Patiala: The Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) will hire over 202 buses, including 116 big and 86 minibuses, under the kilometre scheme in the state. Additional Managing Director Charanjot Singh Walia, said, “We will only replace those buses, contracts of which have expired in 2017 and afterwards.” TNS

7 debarred from selling fertiliser

Chandigarh: Tightening the noose around unscrupulous seed, fertiliser and pesticide dealers, the Punjab Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department has debarred seven dealers in Gurdaspur district from selling fertiliser. They have violated the Insecticides Act, 1968, and the Fertiliser Control Order 1985.