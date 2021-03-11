Muktsar man dies of drug overdose; 6th casualty in May

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, May 28

With the death of a 35-year-old man due to overdose of drugs at Mandi Killianwali here, as many as six persons have lost their lives due to the addiction in Muktsar district in the past one month.

Husandeep, a daily wager, was reportedly living in an abandoned building near the grain market. He reportedly injected the drug and lost his life today, said an eyewitness. The deceased’s wife, Manpreet Kaur, said: “My husband was an addict for the past five years. I first caught him red-handed injecting drugs three years ago.”

Meanwhile, the Lambi police have arrested a person for allegedly supplying drugs to Husandeep. Lambi SHO Maninder Singh said: “A case under section 304 of the IPC has been registered and one accused is arrested.”

On April 28, a 22-year-old man of Baba Deep Singh Nagar in Malout allegedly died due to overdose of drugs. Similarly, on April 29, a 30-year-old man of Malout allegedly died due to drugs in Faridkot hospital. On April 30, a Jhorar village resident died while injecting some drug. Thereafter, on May 4, a resident of Raniwala village allegedly died due to drugs. On May 22, a 20-year-old man died of drug overdose at Chak Sherewala village.