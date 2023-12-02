Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

Archit Watts
Muktsar, December 1
Canadian politician Diljeet Brar, who is a native of Bhangchari village near here, has become the first turbaned man to sit on the chair of the Speaker in the Legislative Assembly of Manitoba.
A second-time MLA of Burrows in Canada, 48-year-old Diljeet had also performed the duty of Assistant Deputy Speaker on November 29.
Talking to The Tribune, Diljeet’s father Mangal Singh, a retired government teacher, who stays in Muktsar town, said: “It is a proud moment for our family that Diljeet is the first turbaned man to sit on the Speaker’s chair in the Legislative Assembly there and run the proceedings. Diljeet had migrated to Canada in 2010 and has just once visited India since then, in 2020.”
He added: “He has carved a niche for himself in a short span there. Diljeet and his wife are the alumni of the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana. He also served as an Assistant Professor there.”
A member of the New Democratic Party, Diljeet had last year introduced a private member Bill in the Assembly, which unopposed became the Turban Day Act, saying that every year April 13 would be celebrated as Turban Day across the province.
Diljeet also serves as the director of Bulla Arts International (BAI), an organisation based in Winnipeg, which offers educational programmes in Punjabi arts and culture.
