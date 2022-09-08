Muktsar: Man held for posing as OSD to minister

Muktsar, September 7
The Muktsar police today claimed to have arrested a man who posed as officer on special duty (OSD) to Cabinet minister Dr Baljit Kaur and tried to dupe a man of Rs 10 lakh by promising him a government job.
Dr Sachin Gupta, SSP, Muktsar, said Gurveer Singh of Fakkarsar village here lodged a complaint alleging Gurmeet Singh of Kolianwali village introduced himself as the OSD to Dr Baljit Kaur and promised him the job of a government teacher in lieu of Rs 10 lakh.
“The accused is a Class XII passout who has been disowned by his family. Earlier, he had committed fraud with his employers,” said the SSP.
