Muktsar: Man held for posing as OSD to minister

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, September 7

The Muktsar police today claimed to have arrested a man who posed as officer on special duty (OSD) to Cabinet minister Dr Baljit Kaur and tried to dupe a man of Rs 10 lakh by promising him a government job.

Dr Sachin Gupta, SSP, Muktsar, said Gurveer Singh of Fakkarsar village here lodged a complaint alleging Gurmeet Singh of Kolianwali village introduced himself as the OSD to Dr Baljit Kaur and promised him the job of a government teacher in lieu of Rs 10 lakh.

“The accused is a Class XII passout who has been disowned by his family. Earlier, he had committed fraud with his employers,” said the SSP.