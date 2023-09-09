Muktsar man returns from Riyadh, says 3 more facing death sentence

Archit Watts
Muktsar, September 8
Balwinder Singh (38), who reached his native Mallan village today after paying Rs 2 crore blood money in Saudi Arabia, said three more Indians hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Kerala had been handed out death penalties.
Balwinder said the trio had asked him to speak to the senior officials in India. He said a resident of Kerala had been lodged in a jail in Riyadh for the past 17 years. Out of five UP’s residents, two were facing death penalty and three had been sentenced to imprisonment of up to 10 to 20 years, he said.
“Even after paying the blood money, I was taken to another jail. I was kept there for around 16 months and only embassy officials were allowed to meet me,” he said.
“Some people agreed to support me during my ordeal, but they asked me to first change my religion, which I didn’t. I am thankful to all those who prayed and contributed money for my safe return. I am also thankful to the Indian embassy officials who supported me and even arranged a return air ticket,” he said.
Balwinder had gone to work in Saudi Arabia in 2008. During a brawl in 2013, a Saudi Arabian man died. He was first awarded imprisonment for seven years. Later, a court directed him to pay Rs 2 crore blood money to the vicitm’s family or face beheading.
