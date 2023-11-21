Muktsar MC officials accused of burning garbage at dump

Archit Watts
Muktsar, November 20
On the one hand, the state government is acting tough against farmers for burning paddy stubble and on the other, Muktsar Municipal Council officials have been allegedly caught ‘burning’ garbage at a dump site on the Kabarwala road.
Attempt to tarnish MC’s image
Councillor Yadwinder Singh Yadu said, “I found the garbage set on fire at one of the dump sites. I recorded a video and appealed to the authorities concerned to act against the officials concerned. Garbage is being burnt in the garb of stubble.”
“Local farmers informed me that this practice of burning garbage was underway for the past one month,” said Yadu.
Soni, a farmer, claimed, “I douse fire by pouring water daily, however, someone again sets garbage on fire in the night.”
Rajnish Kumar, Executive Officer, Muktsar Municipal Council, said, “As it is a festival season, crackers may have ignited the trash. I have questioned my staff and nobody burnt garbage.”
“Some councillors are trying to tarnish the image of the council. They are raising the issue without any evidence. We have three garbage dumps on the Kabarwala road. While the main dump is full to its capacity, two other sites are being used,” said Rajnish.
