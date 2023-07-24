Muktsar police arrest gangsters Ajay Gumber and Sunny Bhinder of Sukha Duneke gang

Muktsar, July 24
Police on Monday claimed to have arrested gangsters Ajay Gumber and Sunny Bhinder of Sukha Duneke gang.
SSP Harmanbir Singh Gill claimed fire was exchanged between a police party and these gangsters on Sunday night, in which Ajay Gumber suffered a bullet injury.
