Muktsar: Protest over tardy lifting

Muktsar: Labourers and commission agents on Tuesday staged a protest at Aulakh village here and blocked the Muktsar-Malout road against alleged tardy lifting of wheat. The protest ended after the administration assured them of speedy wheat lifting. TNS

2nd Kisan Milni on May 11

Ludhiana: The Punjab Agricultural University is all set to hold the second Punjab Sarkar-Kisan Milni and NRI Farmers' Conclave: Experience Exchange for Punjab Farmers' Welfare on May 11 and 12, respectively. The conclave will be held at Sher Gill farm, Una road, Hoshiarpur. TNS

Plan to promote horticulture

Sangrur: Sangrur and Malerkotla district authorities have prepared an action plan worth Rs 4.07 crore to promote horticulture activities. ADC (D) Varjeet Walia said farmers would be encouraged to set up gardens and provided with financial assistance under the National Horticulture Mission Scheme. TNS

207 kg poppy husk seized

Pathankot: The Pathankot police seized 207 kg poppy husk from a truck that was on way to Ludhiana from J&K. SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said the seizure was made at the Nangal Bhoor police station on Tuesday morning. The truck was on way to Ludhiana from where it was to go to Jalandhar, its final destination. tns

Panjwar’s family to hold ‘antim ardas’ in Tarn Taran

Amritsar: With reports of slain Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) head Paramjit Singh Panjwar’s cremation surfacing, his kin have decided to hold ‘antim ardas’ (last prayers) at his native Panjwar village in Tarn Taran district. According to information, ‘akhand path’ will be initiated on May 13 followed by ‘bhog’ on May 15 at Panjwar. He was reportedly living with a fake identity by the name of Sardar Singh Malik. TNS

Sans salaries for 7 months, MC staff take out march

Muktsar: Irate over not getting their salaries for the past five to seven months, employees of the Municipal Council, Gidderbaha, on Monday took out a protest march in the town. The protesters said if they did not get salaries soon, they would intensify the stir and stop garbage collection and cleaning streets. The MC said, “As soon as we get the funds, we will release the salaries. The government should look into it.”