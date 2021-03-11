Muktsar residents still reluctant to get vaxed

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, August 17

Covid cases are again on the rise, but people are still unwilling to get vaccinated in Muktsar. To date, only 20,863 people have got the booster dose, which is 3.5 per cent of beneficiaries, who have got the second dose.

Perusal of records procured from the Health Department showed that over one lakh people were yet to get their second dose of vaccine in the district. As many as 6,89,133 people got the first dose of Covid vaccine and 5,89,524 received the second dose to date.

Sources in the Health Department said there were a few takers for the Corbevax vaccine, which is meant for children aged between 12 to 14 years. Till now, only 30,856 kids in this age group have been vaccinated in the district.

Dr Rashmi Chawla, District Immunisation Officer, said, “People are now reluctant to get vaccinated. They think Covid is a thing of the past and there is nothing to worry now. However, cases are again on the rise and we are urging the public to get vaccinated. Even the government has decreased the gap for booster dose from nine to six months till September-end. We have sufficient stock of vaccine available with us.”

About vaccination of children, she said, “We have visited all schools, but heads informed us that parents are unwilling to get their wards jabbed. But nearly 85% people have got the first dose of vaccine in district.” Meanwhile, a 14-year-old girl of Kotli Road today died of Covid at the PGI, Chandigarh.