Muktsar: School Director booked

Our Correspondent

Muktsar: The Director and Principal of a prominent school on Bura Gujjar Road in Muktsar was booked for not maintaining cleanliness in and around the school. A number of students fell ill in the past due to poor cleanliness. The washrooms, too, were stinky. A case was registered. TNS

Jail inmate dies by suicide

Muktsar: A 30-year-old man died by hanging himself in the district jail here on Friday. Surinder Singh of Mehna village was lodged in the jail since July 18. He was reportedly arrested with 500 sedative pills and was booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. TNS

Four drug peddlers held

Abohar: Four drug peddlers were held with 30-kg poppy husk. Gurcharan Singh Munna of Tharajwala Lambi and Chhinderpal Singh Chhinda, were held with 25-kg poppy husk on the NH-62 and their car was impounded. In another case, 5-kg poppy husk was seized from Rajinder and Gurtej Singh. OC

Bid to rob ATM, 1 held

Abohar: The police have nabbed Simranjit Singh of Sirsa district for trying to rob an ATM on Sito Gunno Road here, while his two associates, Anil Kumar and his brother Ajay Kumar of Azeemgarh, managed to flee. He learnt how to rob an ATM after watching Crime Patrol and the brothers learnt to cut the ATM from YouTube videos. OC

Meeting on sugarcane mill

Phagwara: Punjab Cane Commissioner has called a high-level meeting on September 13 to speed up the initiative to run Golden Sandhar Mills by Sugarfed. He has written to senior officials. Issues such as timely payment to cane growers and opening of “Escrow Accounts” will also be discussed.