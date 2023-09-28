Muktsar, Tarn Taran SSPs among 5 IPS officers transferred in Punjab

PTI

Chandigarh, September 28

Five IPS officers, including the district police chiefs of Muktsar and Tarn Taran in Punjab, were transferred on Thursday, according to an official order.

IPS officer Harmanbir Singh Gill, who was the Muktsar senior superintendent of police (SSP), will now report to the director general of police (DGP).

BS Meena has been appointed as Muktsar SSP, replacing Gill, according to the order.

Gill's transfer came after six Muktsar policemen, including an SP-rank officer, were booked for allegedly torturing an advocate.

Of them, the SP and two other policemen were arrested on Wednesday.

According to the transfer order, IPS officer Gurmeet Singh Chauhan, who was the Tarn Taran SSP, will also report to the DGP.

The action came a day after AAP MLA from Khadoor Sahib Manjinder Singh Lalpura accused Chauhan of registering a "fake" case against one of his relatives.

Ashwani Kapoor has been appointed as Tarn Taran SSP, replacing Chauhan.

Senior IPS officer Mukhwinder Singh Chhina has been posted as additional director general of police (Patiala range), while GS Sandhu has been given the charge of inspector general of police (Faridkot range). Sandhu replaces IPS officer Ajay Maluja.

Dhanpreet Kaur has been posted as deputy inspector general of police (Ludhiana range), replacing Kaustubh Sharma.

