Muktsar to get waste disposal machine

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, October 23

To clear legacy waste from all landfill sites, the Muktsar Municipal Council is set to buy a waste disposal machine by spending nearly Rs 1.5 crore. If all goes according to the plan, the machine would be bought next month.

Rajnish Girdhar, Executive Officer (EO), Muktsar Municipal Council, said, "We are purchasing a legacy waste disposal machine to clear the landfill sites. It will be installed at a nearly 2.5-acre plot on Kabarwala Road. It will help local residents get rid of the problem of garbage heaps."

He said, "We have the money and the machine will be purchased after Diwali. This machine will separate various components of legacy waste such as plastic, paper, cloth, sand and bricks."

Girdhar said the council had last month collected property tax worth about Rs 92 lakh. Locals said the council had purchased a vacuum sweeper machine three years ago by spending nearly Rs 25 lakh. It was hardly used anywhere, they alleged.

A councillor said: “Just two persons are required to run the vacuum sweeper machine — one tractor driver and one machine operator. However, the council is unable to operate the machine. I also demand an audit of its expenses.”

#Muktsar