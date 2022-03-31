Muktsar: Wheat procurement from tomorrow, but arrangements lacking

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, March 30

As wheat procurement is set to begin from Friday, preparations are still underway at the grain markets in Muktsar district. A visit to the grain market today revealed that workers were busy cleaning the yard while toilets were found to be locked. Stray cattle were seen roaming at the mandi.

The officials said wheat arrival would start after a few days and by that time, all the arrangements would be done. Gaurav Garg, District Mandi Officer, Muktsar, said, “The preparations are underway for fresh procurement. There are 119 focal points and 22 temporary yards notified as of now for wheat procurement in the district. The preparations are likely to be completed before the onset of the season.”

Himanshu Kukkar, District Food and Civil Supplies Controller, said, “There will be no shortage of gunny bags as we have already got 70 per cent of the allotted bags and remaining 30 per cent are in transit. We are expecting wheat arrival from April 1 at some focal points, but the peak season will start from April 7.”

Gurpreet Singh, Chief Agriculture Officer, said, “The sudden rise in temperature will not decrease the yield. The wheat arrival is expected after a few days.” —

