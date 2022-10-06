Muktsar: Woman hangs self to death

Muktsar: A 26-year-old woman died by allegedly hanging herself at her residence in Kirat Nagar here on Monday. Baldev Singh father of the deceased, Rajinder Kaur, lodged a complaint with the police alleging that her husband Jagdeep Singh and mother-in-law Mandeep Kaur were demanding dowry from them. The police have arrested both the suspects. TNS
Five miscreants arrested
Abohar: Five miscreants — Hardeep Singh, Balram Singh, Manpreet Singh, Tirlochan Singh and Rajesh Kumar — were held on Tuesday. They had had allegedly looted a driver on September 30 on NH-62, committed theft at a liquor shop in Ranisar village and had also looted a motorcycle rider on October 2 near Peelibanga. OC
58 kg of poppy husk seized
Abohar: Two Patiala residents were booked near the Dabi police station area on the national highway under the NDPS Act. The police had stopped a car without a number plate. During the search, 58 kg of poppy husk, packed in three bags, was seized from the car.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
34, including 22 children, killed in mass shooting at day-care centre in Thailand
Suspected gunman, a former policeman, later kills his wife a...
'Kidnapped' Punjabi family found dead in orchard in California: Sheriff
The victim family, from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, was kidnapped ...
Watch: Chilling video released by police showing the moment Sikh family was kidnapped in US
Jasdeep and Amandeep Singh came out with their hands zip-tie...
India awaits WHO information on any cough syrup link to Gambia deaths
UN health agency informed the Drugs Controller General of In...