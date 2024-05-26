Muktsar youth tied to truck, dragged over foodgrain theft

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, May 25

A youngster, who allegedly stole some foodgrain bags from a truck, was thrashed, tied behind the vehicle and dragged for some distance by some unidentified persons on the outskirts of Muktsar town on Wednesday.

The video clip of this alleged incident has now gone viral on various social media platforms.

The injured youngster is presently receiving medical treatment at the Muktsar Civil Hospital.

Meanwhile, Muktsar city police have registered a case against the accused — Karni, Boota Singh, Jagga Singh, Harish and two unidentified persons — in this regard.

