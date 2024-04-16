AAP announces 4 more candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, fields Muktsar’s MLA Kaka Brar from Ferozepur

Chandigarh, April 16
The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday announced four more candidates in Punjab for the Lok Sabha polls, fielding former MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu from the Jalandhar reserve constituency.
Besides Tinu, the Aam Aadmi Party named three party MLAs---Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar from Ferozepur, Amansher Singh Kalsi from Gurdaspur and Ashok Parashar Pappi from Ludhiana parliamentary seat.
The announcement was made by party's national general secretary Sandeep Pathak in a post on X.
Brar represents the Muktsar assembly seat, Kalsi is a legislator from Batala seat while Pappi is an MLA from the Ludhiana Central assembly constituency.
Tinu left the Shiromani Akali Dal recently to join AAP.
With this announcement, the AAP has declared candidates on all 13 parliamentary seats in Punjab.
The AAP, which is a constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc, is contesting the parliamentary polls in Punjab on its own.
Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held in the last phase on June 1. With PTI inputs
