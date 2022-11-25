Punjab, Chandigarh Mulazam Manch tears copies of OPS notification

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 24

Members of the Sanjha Mulazam Manch (Punjab and UT) held a rally at Sector 17 here and expressed resentment by tearing copies of the notification regarding the restoration of the old pension scheme issued by the government on November 18.

Convener Davinder Singh Banipal said the AAP government issued the notification without amending the CSR rules and mentioning the detailed pension policy.

Members of the manch said no implementation date had been mentioned in the notification.