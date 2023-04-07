PAU's surface seeding-cum-mulching technique proves protective shield for wheat crop

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, April 6

Surface seeding-cum-mulching technique developed by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has not only helped in solving the problem of stubble-burning, but has also acted as a safety shield for the wheat crop.

Lesser weed infestation This technique costs Rs 650 per acre only for stubble management and wheat sowing, which turns out to be three-four times less than conventional methods

It saves the crop from terminal heat stress and reduces herbicide use as weed infestation is lesser in a mulched field Low cost method In surface seeding, paddy harvesting and wheat sowing are done at the same time. Adopting this technique for paddy straw management vis-a-vis wheat sowing is a low cost alternative, which also builds up soil health. Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, VC, PAU

The crop sown with this method didn’t lodged (flattened), required less water and herbicidal spray application due to the presence of thick mulch.

The method has proved to be cost-effective, eco-friendly and water-efficient, thus leading to early crop emergence and minimal weed infestation.

Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice Chancellor, PAU, said, “In surface seeding, paddy harvesting and wheat sowing are done at the same time. Adopting this technique for paddy straw management vis-a-vis wheat sowing is a low cost and environment friendly alternative, which also builds up soil health.”

This method costs Rs 650 per acre only for paddy straw management and wheat sowing, which turns out to be three-four times less than conventional methods. Besides, it does not require costly machines and higher horse power tractors for residue management.

This technique encourages in-situ paddy residue management, which is environment-friendly and builds up the soil health, provides complete mulching, which in-turn saves the crop from terminal heat stress and reduces herbicide use as weed infestation is lesser in a mulched field.

Dr Makhan Singh Bhullar, Head, Department of Agronomy, PAU, said, “In this method, an attachment is fitted with a combine harvester, which uniformly broadcasts wheat seed, and basal fertiliser at the time of paddy harvest. It is followed by a single operation of cutter-cum-spreader (at 3- 4 inch above the surface) and application of irrigation. For sowing, 45 kg of treated wheat and 65 kg of DAP are used per acre.”

Tarsem Singh from Tarn Taran has successfully implemented this method on his five-acre plot.

Jaspal Singh of Dulo Nangal village, Amritsar, said his sowing cost turned out to be nil as he used 20 kg lesser seed than conventional method. He said he incurred an expenditure of Rs 300 to 400 per acre on surface seeding of wheat.

“I had an added advantage of no lodging, lesser weed, more yield and saved on one-two irrigations. Despite untimely rain, surface seeding saved my wheat crop. Moreover, I did not face any problem of managing stubble as well,” said Jaspal.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU