Firing outside Salman Khan's house: Mumbai cops arrest 2 from Punjab; had given two pistols to shooters

PTI

Mumbai, April 25

The Mumbai police today arrested two persons from Punjab in connection with the recent firing outside actor Salman Khan’s house in Bandra in the metropolis, an official said.

Duo To be produced in court today Sonu Subhash Chander (37) has a farm and a general store, whereas Anuj Thapan (32) works as a truck helper and has three cases against his name

Both were arrested by a crime branch team from Punjab on Thursday evening and were flown to Mumbai; will be produce before a court on Friday

Sonu Subhash Chander (37) and Anuj Thapan (32) had provided two country-made pistols and cartridges to the shooters on March 15, the police official said.

Chander had a farm and a general store, whereas Thapan worked as a truck helper and had three cases against his name, he said.

Both were arrested by a crime branch team from Punjab this evening and were being flown to Mumbai, the official said.

“They will be produced in a court here on Friday. Chander and Thapan had come to Panvel (in Raigad district near Mumbai) on March 15 to hand over the two country-made pistols and 38 live rounds,” the official said.

“Chander and Thapan stayed in Panvel with arrested shooters Sagar Pal (21) and Vicky Gupta (24) for three hours before leaving. Prior to handing over the pistols, Chander and Thapan fired two rounds from their stock of 40 bullets to check if the weapon was working,” the official added.

As per the investigation so far, Thapan was in direct contact with jailed gangster Lanwrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi, the official said. The Mumbai police have declared the Bishnoi siblings as wanted accused in the case.

Based on a tip-off as well as human intelligence and technical analysis, the crime branch team went to Punjab and nabbed Thapan and Chander, he said.

Meanwhile, the metropolitan magistrate court here on Thursday extended the police custody till April 29 of Gupta and Pal, both residents of Bihar. They were produced in court after their previous remand ended on Thursday.

Gupta and Pal allegedly fired outside 58-year-old Khan’s house at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra in the early hours of April 14 before fleeing the spot on a motorbike. They were nabbed on April 16 from Mata No Madh village in Gujarat’s Kutch district.

The crime branch team later recovered two pistols, magazines and bullets from the Tapi river in Gujarat during a search operation to recover weapons allegedly used in the firing.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai #Salman Khan