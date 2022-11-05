Murder accused aide's house set afire in Ropar

Tribune News Service

Ropar, November 4

Two days after after the murder of a Congress worker, Puneet Kumar, in a clash at Sadabrat locality, some miscreants put the house of Lekh Raj, reportedly a supporter of the accused in the case. While the police had already arrested two of the seven accused in the case, the remaining five along with their supporters have been absconding.

On Wednesday evening, Puneet Kumar (28), a relative of local Congress municipal councillor Neelam Rani, died after he was attacked by supporters of the rival political group near his home. The police had booked Ravi, Sahib Singh, Najjar,Moji, Raja,Neelu and Tota for the murder.

Even as the police were deployed in the area to check any untoward incident, it was around 4.30 pm that the fire was noticed at the house of Lekh Raj and the fire brigade was informed. While Lekh Raj, who was apprehending an attack by the rival group, had already left his house, some furniture and other articles lying there got damaged in the fire.

Ropar SHO Pawan Kumar said no one had lodged a complaint in the fire incident till now and various police teams were working to nab the remaining accused in the case.