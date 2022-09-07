Murder bid case filed over Dera Radha Soami clash, statements recorded

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 6

The police have registered an attempt-to-murder case in connection with a clash between followers of Dera Radha Soami Satsang, Beas, and Nihangs after the latter tried to “forcibly” enter the dera premises to graze their cattle on Sunday.

IG (Border Range) Mohnish Chawla said, “No one has been arrested till now. The police will nominate the suspects following the investigation.”

Jandiala Guru police station SHO Davinder Singh and Sathiala police chowki in-charge ASI Balwinder Singh were among 12 persons injured in the clash.

The case against unidentified persons has been filed under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 332 (assault to deter public servant from discharging his duty) and 336 (rash act endangering human life) of the IPC, and the Arms Act.

Suspects are being identified, the police have said.

In his statement, ASI Singh said he and his team were deployed near the Beas bridge when they got information about the clash between Nihangs of the Tarna Dal and dera followers.

He, along with Sub-inspector (SI) Davinder Singh and his team, reached the spot.

The ASI stated that both groups were armed and pelted stones at each otther. They also fired in the air. The police, who tried to separate both groups, were attacked. The SI sustained a head injury.

“I was trying to lift the SI when I was attacked on the back. The two groups damaged public and police vehicles,” said ASI Singh.

Jasmit Singh Rinka, who works as a “sewadar” with Baba Pala Singh cow shelter at Baba Bakala, also recorded his statement.

He said he, along with others, was grazing the cattle near the Beas river on Sunday evening while others were distributing food among Nihangs when Nirmal Singh and Paramdeep Singh Teja, security officers at the Beas dera, and hundreds of followers attacked them.

Rinka alleged dera followers were armed with sticks and iron rods. They also had tractor-trailers laden with stones and bricks, he claimed.

From the dera side, Gurugram resident Sumit Grover, who was injured in the clash, also recorded his statement.

“Nihangs entered a marriage palace owned by the dera. Security officer Teja asked them to vacate the property. They did so, but assembled at the gate. In the meantime, Baba Sukha Singh and other Nihangs reached there. They attacked Teja with a sharp weapon. Other dera followers were also injured,” Grover stated.

