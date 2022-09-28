Murder case: Shooter Karan Mann arrested from Bihar

Chandigarh, September 28
Punjab AGTF and Bihar Police have arrested a shooter Karan Mann from Jamui, Bihar, in an alleged murder case.
Contrary to reports, Punjab AGTF officials said Mann had no link to Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala case. All shooters in the singer's murder have already been caught or eliminated, said a senior official.
Kuldip Raj also known as Deepak Dhal was killed in Batala during a robbery of jeweller shop in Batala.
