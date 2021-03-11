Mohali blast: Murder convict Charat got out on parole recently

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, May 13

Belonging to an influential family, Charat Singh, 35, a resident of Mehindipur village under Khemkaran police station in this border area, has a long history of involvement in heinous crimes.

Kang close to singer Suspect Jagdeep Singh Kang hails from Kalaran village near Morinda. He is said to be associated with the Landan gang. Jagdeep’s proximity to a Ludhiana-based Punjabi singer is well known.

He was arrested for the murder of SAD activist Shashi of Khemkaran 10 years ago and was convicted by a court along with Nishan Singh Kullha, with whom he came in touch 15 years ago. The two had been involved in robberies and extortion.

Police sources said both Nishan and Charat got in touch with Lakhbir Singh Landa, the prime accused in the Mohali case, and used to extort money from those Landa used to call up from abroad.

Charat had come out on parole two months ago and had allegedly been indulging in criminal activities again.

Bhikhiwind Deputy Superintendent of Police Tarsem Masih said Charat was facing half a dozen criminal cases, including those of murder, attempted murder and under the NDPS Act. With his family active in politics, Charat had canvassed during the recently concluded Assembly elections.