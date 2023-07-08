Murder in Australia: Victim’s village seeks death for accused

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, July 7

People of Naraingarh, the native village of Jasmeen Kaur (21), who was allegedly abducted from her workplace on March 5, 2021, in Australia and buried alive, have sought death penalty for her killer, Tarikjot Singh.

Jasmeen was a soft-spoken and nice girl, who always came forward to help other students.

“She was a hard-working student and helped all her friends in their studies. Her death two years back came as a big shock for all. The Australian authorities should set an example by ensuring the death penalty to her killer to prevent more such crimes in the future,” said Sukhwinder Singh of the village.

Rashpal Kaur, mother of the deceased, has gone to Australia to attend the court proceedings while Jasmeen’s father died a few years back. Other family members, including her uncle and cousins refused to talk to the media despite repeated attempts. They even refused to share the family details of the deceased, but villagers spoke without any fear.

According to media reports, Jasmeen was abducted from her workplace by Tarikjot Singh and allegedly driven more than 650 km while bound with cable ties in the boot of a car.

He allegedly buried Jasmeen alive in a shallow grave after making “superficial” cuts to her throat which were not enough to kill her.

“I saw her growing as I am her neighbour. She had gone abroad with big dreams but paid a big price without any fault of hers. The accused should be hanged till death,” said Jasveer Singh, Sarpanch of Naraingarh village.