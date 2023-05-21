‘Murder of democracy’: Bhagwant Mann has a dig at BJP over ordinance

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 20

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said the entire BJP leadership was responsible for the “unpardonable crime of murder of democracy” in the country. He was apparently referring to the issue of the Centre’s ordinance on transfer of bureaucrats in Delhi.

Leadership Could’ve faced gallows If there was a provision for punishment for murderers of democracy in the Constitution, the entire BJP could have been hanged... Bhagwant Mann, CM

In a statement issued here, he said the saffron party had killed the basic spirit of democracy by “muzzling” the voice of the Opposition. He said these leaders had caused irreparable damage to democracy, which was dangerous for the country and its people. Mann said had there been a punishment for this unpardonable crime, the entire BJP leadership would have faced the gallows. In a tweet in Hindi, Mann said, “If there was a provision for punishment for murderers of democracy in the Constitution, the entire BJP could have been hanged...” The tweet was seen as an attack on the Centre over the ordinance.

The Chief Minister said these leaders had shown grave disrespect to the father of the Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar, by “assaulting” democratic values. He said this had bruised the psyche of people, who has deep faith in the democratic set-up.

Mann said people would never forgive the BJP for this sinister move and would give a befitting answer to them.

The Chief Minister quipped that if the country was to be run by the Prime Minister and 30-31 Governors, what was the need for spending crores of rupees on the electoral process.

He said in a democracy, people were supreme and the government was run by people elected by them, but sadly, during the BJP regime, some “select persons” of the Centre were meddling in the affairs of states, which could not be tolerated. Mann said the BJP was patronising these persons over the “elected ones”, which was dangerous for a democracy.