Museum to come up at martyrs’ memorial

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, June 22

The Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, Culture and Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal, today announced that a museum based on the history of freedom movement and sacrifices of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev would be set up on the precincts of National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala.

Minister slams CM over bill Jalandhar: Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday questioned Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for passing a Bill to make the state CM chancellor of the universities instead of the Governor. Addressing a rally here, Meghwal said the passing of the Bill did not matter as it had to be approved by the Governor. TNS

Meghwal, who visited the historic monument today, was accompanied by former minister and senior BJP leader Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi.

Meghwal said Rs 5 crore would be spent on the museum so that the place could attract tourists and inspire the generations to come. The minister said eight per cent of the total cost of the project would be borne by the Union Government and rest would be paid by the state government. If the state government failed to contribute, the CSR funds would be used for the project, the minister, who was here to take stock of historical sites, said.

Meghwal paid tributes at the martyrs’ memorial and visited the old double storey building in the city which was used as headquarters of the Krantikari Party led by Bhagat Singh.